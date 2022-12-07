Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia started digging trenches along border with Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2022 11:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Trench digging has been reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, a region bordering Ukraine, since at least April 2022, but the new constructions are probably more elaborate systems designed to rebuff mechanized assault, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

On Dec. 6, the Belgorod governor announced the establishment of local so-called “self-defense units,” and there is “a realistic possibility that the Russian authorities are promoting defensive preparations within internationally recognized Russian territory to burnish patriotic feeling,” the ministry said.

“However, it probably illustrates some Russia decision-makers genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces,” the update reads.

The Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, most of which Ukraine liberated from Russian occupation in early September. The liberated villages are still frequently shelled by Russian forces.

Caption

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.