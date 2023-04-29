Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: 'Realistic possibility' Russia attempted to intercept Ukrainian supply route in its April 28 mass strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 10:42 AM 2 min read
Rescuers clear the rubble of a residential building after a Russian rocket attack in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is "a realistic possibility" that Russia attempted to intercept Ukraine's supply route during its first major mass strike in nearly two months, on April 28, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

In its intelligence bulletin published on April 29, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia was likely trying to "intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine" in contrast to previous mass strikes that targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russia's overnight missile strike on April 28 killed at least 25 people in the central cities of Uman and Dnipro, where apartment buildings were targeted. Six children were among the killed, including a two-year-old girl in Dnipro – a few hundred kilometers from the front line.

The capital Kyiv also came under attack for the first time in over 50 days, but the Kyiv Military Administration on April 28 reported air defense shooting down 11 cruise missiles.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russian forces attacked Ukraine at around 4 a.m. on April 28 using Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area. It added that Ukraine shot down 21 of the 23 Russian Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles fired at the country, in addition to two drones.

"The attacks suggest a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes," the U.K. Defense Ministry said. "The wave involved fewer missiles than those over the winter and was unlikely to have been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure."

The April 28 mass strike comes as anticipations of a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive mount, with more Western-provided weapons and equipment arriving in the country each week. President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday pledged that "there will be a counteroffensive," but the timeframe remains unclear.

Amid backlash on the mass strike from the West and Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the deadly attack, which killed children and severely damaged apartment buildings, targeted "temporary deployment" of the Ukrainian military's reserve units and that "the target has been reached."

Ukraine condemned Russia's mass strike, calling it Moscow's "response to all peace initiatives."

"The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16 (fighter jets) and protect children from Russian terror," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, at least 475 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. The real death toll is expected to be higher, as Ukraine still does not have access to the currently Russian-occupied territories, such as Mariupol.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Uman kills 23, including 4 children; rescue operation continues
Key developments on April 28: * Russian missile strike on apartment block in Uman kills at least 23 people * Defense minister: Preparations for Ukraine counteroffensive at final stage * Slovak, Czech presidents make joint visit to Ukraine * Denmark delivers Caesar howitzers to Ukraine A Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.