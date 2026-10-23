Help us keep bringing the truth to light, even when Russia turns the lights out.

Shop and support
KI logo
Politics

Trump vows to fix Ukraine's Starlink problems if they continue, may call Musk

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump vows to fix Ukraine's Starlink problems if they continue, may call Musk
U.S. President Donald Trump stopped to speak to members of the media as he departed on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 23, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 23 that he would help resolve any remaining problems with Ukraine's military-grade Starlink service, Starshield.

The statement comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 23 that Trump had ordered SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Oct. 21 to lift the restrictions, saying the president was "frustrated the system's speeds remained capped at around 160 kilometers (100 miles) an hour."

Trump said he had not spoken to Musk about the issue but might do so if the problems persisted.

"I have not spoken to him," Trump said. "I might have to, but I have not... I've heard it's fixed. If it's not, I will speak to him.... If there's a problem, I will get it straightened out."

Ukraine uses Starshield terminals to control interceptor drones designed to counter Russia's jet-powered Geran drones, which Moscow has deployed as part of a renewed campaign of attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 23 that Starshield terminals were still experiencing severe problems, raising questions about whether the U.S. government controls a critical piece of national security infrastructure or whether authority ultimately rests with Musk and SpaceX.

"Overall, there's no change anywhere," a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent when asked whether Trump's intervention had resolved the Starshield problems.

"Starshield still doesn't work," a Ukrainian intelligence official confirmed.

read also

Analysis: Ukraine’s Starshield access is still crippled, and no one is taking the blame
WarElon MuskStarlinkSpaceXRussiaUkraineUnited States
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022 as a reporter for a local television channel. He later spent a year and a half at the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, first as a news anchor and later as a managing editor. He is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 23
Video
How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US.

Kyiv Independent journalists Jimmy Rushton and Danylo Mokryk argue that Donald Trump’s pressure on Kyiv is backfiring — strengthening support for Volodymyr Zelensky while undermining trust in the United States.

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats, Moscow vows response.

Three members of the Russian Embassy, as well as a Russian delegate at the OSCE responsible for military security and arms control, "carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," Austria's Foreign Ministry said.

Show More

Politics: Latest News

Editors' Picks