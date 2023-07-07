This Week in Ukraine Ep. 15 – Why culture matters during war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #15 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Ukrainian culture, the important role it plays in war, and why it has been a target of Russian dictators for decades.

Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent's culture reporter Kate Tsurkan.

