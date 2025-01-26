The week ahead: Key developments impacting global politics & markets

This audio is created with AI assistance

The 9-year terms of three Constitutional Court judges will expire at the end of January. Failure to convene a quorum may force the Court to temporarily cease its activities.

Ukraine's Constitutional Court has 18 judges, with 6 appointed by the President, Parliament and Judges Convention respectively. Two of the departing judges, Volodymyr Moisyk and Viktor Kolisnyk, are part of the president’s quota; Viktor Kryvenko was appointed from the judges' convention quota.

If these vacancies are not filled promptly, the Court will be unable to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities. Currently, 4 seats are vacant – 12 judges are needed to conduct constitutional proceedings (of interest, ex-head of the court Oleksandr Tupytskyi is on an international wanted list).

On Jan. 27, the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union will convene, looking to tackle pressing geopolitical issues, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attending via video call. Discussions will extend to EU-US relations, Middle East dynamics, and the latest developments in Moldova and Georgia.

The ministers will likely address the renewal of sanctions on Russia, currently stalled by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. The sanctions, set to expire on Jan. 31, require unanimous approval from all 27 member states. Orban has criticized the measure, claiming they harm the EU’s economy, and previously suggested delaying the decision until after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, Trump recently indicated a willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin does not engage in negotiations over Ukraine, signaling no immediate policy shift.

EU ambassadors are meeting to seek consensus, but if no agreement is reached, the issue will escalate to the foreign ministers’ meeting. Diplomats warn there is no contingency plan if Orban continues blocking the renewal. The EU remains hopeful for a resolution this week to avoid further delays or disruptions to its sanctions policy.

Later in the week, an informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers will occur in Warsaw on Jan. 30 and run until Jan. 31. Discussions will offer a platform for Ukraine to strengthen ties with member states and seek support for its integration into the EU.

Other Events and Milestones:

Jan. 29: How to prepare for cooperation with international companies on donor-funded projects , 12:00 - 13:00 (EET). Organized by the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine (CBU). The seminar will feature strategic development and finance expert Oleg Tymkiv. Register here.

, 12:00 - 13:00 (EET). Organized by the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine (CBU). The seminar will feature strategic development and finance expert Oleg Tymkiv. Register here. Jan. 30: War & Business: Investing in Ukraine , 15:00 (EET). A part of the UBN Network's Monthly Webinar Series. The seminar will focus on the reconstruction process and feature the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych. Register here.

, 15:00 (EET). A part of the UBN Network's Monthly Webinar Series. The seminar will focus on the reconstruction process and feature the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych. Register here. Jan. 30: Presentation of Monitoring Results on Ukraine’s IMF Programme and EU Assistance , 15:00 (EET). Hosted by the RRR4U Consortium. The event will address budget financing challenges in 2025, Ukraine’s readiness for the seventh IMF Programme review, and risks in implementing the Ukraine Facility Plan. Representatives from the finance, economy and regional development ministries will join the discussion. Register here.

, 15:00 (EET). Hosted by the RRR4U Consortium. The event will address budget financing challenges in 2025, Ukraine’s readiness for the seventh IMF Programme review, and risks in implementing the Ukraine Facility Plan. Representatives from the finance, economy and regional development ministries will join the discussion. Register here. Jan. 30: Ukraine's Next Election – Political Forces to Watch in 2025 , 16:00 (EET). An online briefing hosted by KI Insights. The event will analyze key potential players, what to expect from their platforms, and reflect on broader implications for the country's future. Register here.

, 16:00 (EET). An online briefing hosted by KI Insights. The event will analyze key potential players, what to expect from their platforms, and reflect on broader implications for the country's future. Register here. Jan. 31: Agro-Processing: Financing and Investments – 2025, conference focused on Ukraine's agriculture sector held in Kyiv’s Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center. Register here.

