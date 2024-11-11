Skip to content
KI Insights, Business, Reconstruction, Grain export, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine
Edit post

The Week Ahead by KI Insights: What we're watching this week

by Jakub Parusinski November 11, 2024 1:01 PM 3 min read
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA, U.S. on Nov. 2, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is an on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

ReBuild Ukraine gathers in Warsaw on Nov. 13-14 to discuss infrastructure, housing, energy, and other reconstruction-related issues. The event will also include an EU-Ukraine Investment Conference, which will look at mobilizing private capital and encouraging EU-Ukraine business partnerships. Expect discussions on ensuring a level playing field and improving engagement with state actors, as well as a mix of concern and optimism over what US President-elect Donald Trump means for rebuilding Ukraine.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) will take place Nov. 11-22 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nearly 200 countries will aim to boost climate funding (the return of Trump, who previously withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement, will complicate joint action. Meanwhile, scientists warn the 1.5-degree goal is out of reach (it was exceeded throughout half of 2024). Discussions on an “Azeri gas deal”, on hold but liable to be revived, could take place in the background.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting on Nov. 15-16 in Peru will conclude the organization’s week-long summit. Key issues include regional trade, the environment, and security; expect talk on US-China tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war and Trump, as well as preparations for the G20 summit in Brazil (Nov. 18-19). Joe Biden and Xi Jin Ping are both set to travel to both summits.

The race for the US lower chamber, the House, will likely finish this week – Republicans are on track to secure the Presidency, Senate, and House. The current tally (as of early Nov. 10) stands at 213 vs. 202 (218 is needed for a majority). Despite a likely margin of 3-4 votes, Trump will still need to manage the “Freedom Caucus” of radical right/wing House representatives (who previously held up Ukraine support and led to the removal of their own party’s Speaker).

Justice Juan Merchan is expected to rule by Tuesday (Nov. 12) on Trump's pre-election appeal to overturn his conviction (specifically 34 felony counts in the New York case - falsifying business records to conceal hush money to an adult film star). If Justice Merchan rules in Trump's favor, his criminal record could (almost) be cleared. If not, Trump could proceed to sentencing on Nov. 26 (but will likely attempt to further delay or dismiss the case).

Other events and milestones:

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, powered by the Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine’s political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.For more information about our work, visit insights.kyivindependent.com.

Opinion: 3 ways Trump’s return to power could unfold for Ukraine
Donald Trump should be pleased. Not only is he on his way back to the White House, but he could return as one of the most powerful U.S. presidents in decades: The Supreme Court aligns with his vision, the Republican Party has been reshaped around loyalty, and both the
Jakub Parusinski
Jakub Parusinski
Jakub Parusinski
Director of KI Insights
Jakub Parusinski is the director of KI Insights, a research center backed by the Kyiv Independent. Parusinski is a former CEO of Kyiv Post.Read more
