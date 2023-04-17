The Kyiv Independent shortlisted for Emerging Europe Awards 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent has been shortlisted for the Emerging Europe Awards 2023 in the Media Freedom and Responsible Reporting Initiative of the Year category.

This year's edition of the awards, created "to showcase and recognize outstanding growth initiatives in the region," is titled "Grasping the chance to lead."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine thrust emerging Europe into the spotlight. The region was ready to respond with courage, unity, and leadership, confirmation that the continent's center of power is shifting eastwards," reads Emerging Europe's website.

Winners will be chosen by the jury and public vote (50/50), which is open until May 7. The results will be announced at the Future of Emerging Europe Summit & Awards 2023 on June 9 in Brussels.

The Kyiv Independent was highlighted "for their determination to defend editorial independence," according to the social enterprise's website.

The other two organizations shortlisted in this category are PR Army NGO from Ukraine and Partizan YouTube channel from Hungary.