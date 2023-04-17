Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

The Kyiv Independent shortlisted for Emerging Europe Awards 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2023 7:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent has been shortlisted for the Emerging Europe Awards 2023 in the Media Freedom and Responsible Reporting Initiative of the Year category.

This year's edition of the awards, created "to showcase and recognize outstanding growth initiatives in the region," is titled "Grasping the chance to lead."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine thrust emerging Europe into the spotlight. The region was ready to respond with courage, unity, and leadership, confirmation that the continent's center of power is shifting eastwards," reads Emerging Europe's website.

Winners will be chosen by the jury and public vote (50/50), which is open until May 7. The results will be announced at the Future of Emerging Europe Summit & Awards 2023 on June 9 in Brussels.

The Kyiv Independent was highlighted "for their determination to defend editorial independence," according to the social enterprise's website.

The other two organizations shortlisted in this category are PR Army NGO from Ukraine and Partizan YouTube channel from Hungary.

Kyiv Independent journalists win award for investigation into International Legion
The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet received the #AllForJan Award in Warsaw on March 2 for their investigation into alleged leadership misconduct in the Ukrainian army’s International Legion.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent's Anna Myroniuk's speech after winning AllForJan Award 2023
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.