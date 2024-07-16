Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

The Counteroffensive: A JD Vance vice presidency would be a disaster for Ukraine

July 16, 2024 6:42 PM 3 min read
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican Vice President candidate J.D. Vance (R) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, 2024. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Opinion, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine, US elections, Russia, JD Vance
July 16, 2024 6:42 PM 3 min read
Tim Mak Oleh Tymoshenko
By Tim Mak, Oleh Tymoshenko
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on July 16, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to "The Counteroffensive," click here.

J.D. Vance’s selection as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate is a disaster for Ukraine.

"I gotta be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another," Vance, the then-U.S. Senate candidate said on conservative Steve Bannon’s radio show, just days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Setting aside his views on other topics, the senator from Ohio has built his entire foreign policy reputation on bashing the country resisting Russian invasion. He opposes military and financial aid to Ukraine, Ukraine’s NATO membership, and believes the U.S. should negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia.

Opinion: Ukraine’s volunteer hacker army is pioneering a new era of cyber warfare
Over two years have passed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the volunteer IT Army of Ukraine is more effective than ever. On June 20, 2024, the hacker group launched what they claimed to be the “largest DDoS attack in history” against Russia’s banking system, crippling numerous ban…
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko

As a Senate candidate, Vance highlighted immigration and fentanyl addiction as domestic issues he'd prefer the U.S. focus on. The invasion itself, and the many atrocities in the time since, have only seemed to harden his apathy.

In fact, Vance has since evolved from apathy to outright hostility toward Ukraine, leading lawmakers in the Senate opposed to aiding the country’s defense. In April 2023, along with 18 other Republicans, he signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to stop sending aid to Ukraine, stating they would block all future aid packages.

Around the same period, Vance wrote a New York Times op-ed arguing that Ukraine needs more manpower but it's hopeless to try to raise it, the U.S. cannot manufacture enough weapons to turn the tide of war, Taiwan's defense is being weakened because Patriot air defense systems are being sent to Ukraine, delaying shipments to the Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. should negotiate with Putin.

The Counteroffensive: What the Trump shooting could mean for Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on July 14, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Do…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Mak

In December 2023, he went further, calling on Ukraine to cede territory and negotiate with Russia to end the war. Vance advocates not only a reduction in military aid but also financial aid, opposing the seizure of Russian assets to be used for Ukraine’s benefit.

Over the past decade, Vance has proven to be malleable: first declaring himself a "Never Trump guy" before Trump took office — even calling him an "idiot" and "America's Hitler." But since then, Vance has done a complete makeover as a MAGA stalwart, praising Trump at every turn and using his staunch opposition to Ukraine’s fight to burnish his credentials on the right.

The selection of Vance — one heartbeat away from the presidency, as the deputy to a man who has just survived a shooting — is a catastrophe for those who support the Ukrainians resisting Russian violence.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Authors: Tim Mak, Oleh Tymoshenko
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.