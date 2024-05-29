Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, NATO, NATO summit, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden
Edit post

Telegraph: Zelensky to learn Ukraine's NATO membership still on hold at upcoming summit

by Olena Goncharova May 29, 2024 5:47 AM 1 min read
Flag of NATO is seen in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland on October 23, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will not advance further towards NATO membership at this year’s annual summit, The Telegraph reported on May 28, due to concerns that the alliance could be drawn into a war with Russia.

Germany and the United States have been vocal in their opposition to offering Kyiv a definitive timeframe, as preparations continue for the two-day gathering in Washington, marking the organization’s 75th anniversary.

"They’re very sceptical about bringing Ukraine any further along the path to full Nato membership this year," a source familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking told The Telegraph. "The US is perhaps not as concerned as Germany, but there is a worry about the threat of Russia to the rest of the alliance," the source reportedly added.

The decision is anticipated to frustrate President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been cautioned by counterparts not to demand the "impossible" from the alliance. Russia is currently making gains along the front line, with a further offensive expected in the summer months.

Last year, Zelensky labeled NATO as "absurd" when its leaders declined to extend an invitation to Kyiv for full-fledged membership at the meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

NATO’s top officials engaged in "expectation management" following the summit, according to alliance sources, after it was determined that members supportive of Ukraine’s accession, including Britain, had exerted excessive pressure regarding the decision.

Concerns have been raised that the issue of Ukraine’s membership dominated last year’s summit and created rifts among member states.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.