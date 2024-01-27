Skip to content
Telegraph: US to deploy nuclear weapons in UK to counter Moscow's threat

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 11:26 AM 2 min read
Aerial photograph of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Home of the United States Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing on Sept. 21, 2014. (David Goddard/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to station nuclear weapons in the U.K. for the first time in years amid growing tensions between NATO and Russia, The Telegraph reported on Jan. 26, citing Pentagon documents it had obtained.

Washington removed its nuclear weaponry from the U.K. soil in 2008, after they had been stationed there since the Cold War. The move was meant to defuse tensions with Russia.

Now, with the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine soon to mark its second anniversary, Western officials are warning that NATO should again ready itself for a potential open conflict with Moscow.

According to procurement contracts seen by The Telegraph, the U.S. plans to place nuclear bombs three times the strength of the Hiroshima warhead at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath air base in Suffolk, England.

Nuclear weaponry was stationed at this facility also during the Cold War.

The U.S. and the U.K. have officially neither confirmed nor denied the report.

The first media reports indicating that Washington plans to resume its nuclear presence at RAF Lakenheath appeared already last year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented in September 2023 that it would view such a move as a "step toward escalation," promising to respond with appropriate "countermeasures."

Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said last week that civilians of the allied countries should be prepared for the prospect of an all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years.

Similar statements were also made by officials in Sweden, a country that is currently seeking to join the alliance.

Not all share this view, however. Lithuania's chief military commander Valdamaras Rupsys said in an interview on Jan. 25 that "the probability of a war between Russia and NATO is very low, extremely low."

Rupsys acknowledged contradictory statements made recently by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who said that a potential NATO-Russia war is a "likely possibility." Preparation for a potential conflict is a necessary move, Rupsys said.

Despite this, the general said that "when we have to discuss military advice with those who are not really qualified to give military advice, there is some confusion."

NATO to conduct largest drills in decades with 90,000 troops
The exercises include simulated deployments of U.S. personnel to European countries on the alliance’s eastern flank, as well as on-the-ground training.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

