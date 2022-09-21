Scholz: Germany won't accept peace on Kremlin's terms

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his speech at the UN General Assembly has called Putin's actions "flagrant imperialism" and his plans to hold pseudo-referendums on occupied Ukrainian territories "a new round of escalation."



"If we want Putin's war to end, then we cannot be indifferent to how it ends," Scholz tweeted later on Sept. 21. "This is why we will not accept a peace dictated by Russia – and we will not accept any sham referendums either."