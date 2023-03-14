Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU obtains Russian suspect plotting to assassinate Ukrainian officials, activists

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 8:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An individual has been found guilty for plotting the assassinations of Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and a popular Ukrainian activist, Ukraine's Security Service reported.

The accused is from occupied Luhansk and had a Russian passport on him, according to the SBU. He also took part in military action against Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, he was recruited by Russian military intelligence following the start of the full-scale invasion.

The suspect was promised a "reward" between $100,000 and $150,000 for the murder of each individual, the SBU reported.

The SBU is now taking "comprehensive measures" to bring the accused's Russian accomplises who are located in the Russian Federation to justice.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
