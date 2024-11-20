Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
POWs, Ukrainian POWs
Russian troops killed 2 Ukrainian POWs near Pokrovsk, prosecutors say

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 10:36 PM 1 min read
A man in car holds banner ‘Russian captivity kills’ during the rally in support of Ukrainian POWs on March 10, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. About one and a half thousand people from different cities of Ukraine gathered near the Red University Building of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University in support of prisoners of war and missing persons. (Artem Gvozdkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have killed two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk District, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Nov. 20.

They were stripped naked and shot dead, according to the prosecutors. In a picture published by the prosecutors, two blurred naked bodies are seen lying on the ground.

“On Nov. 10, the enemy stormed our fortifications near the village of Novodmytrivka, Pokrovsk district,” the prosecutors said. “After the Russian army captured two Ukrainian soldiers, they forced the men to strip naked. After being led at gunpoint through a forest plantation, the prisoners were shot dead.”

The prosecutor’s office said that it is also investigating whether Russian soldiers killed three more Ukrainian prisoners.

Reports of murders, torture, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war are received regularly by Ukrainian authorities and have spiked in recent months. Most cases were recorded in embattled Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces had executed at least 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war since 2022 as of Nov. 6. On top of that, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners have died in Russian captivity, according to a representative of the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

On one occasion, a photo of an apparently executed Ukrainian soldier with a sword in his chest and the inscription "For Kursk" has appeared on social media, with remnants of gray tape visible on the soldier's hand.

Executing prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Faces of Torture
The Kyiv IndependentYevheniia Motorevska



Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.