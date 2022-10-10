Russia's Medvedev threatens Ukraine with more attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russia's mass attack on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, which killed at least 10 civilians, Dmitry Medvedev, acting deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that "the first act has been performed," adding that there will be more attacks.

Medvedev also claimed Ukraine poses a "constant, direct, and clear" threat to Russia, and there is a need for the "complete dismantling of Ukraine's political regime."

Earlier today, on Oct. 10, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin admitted the mass attack on Ukraine, claiming that Russia targeted Ukraine's "energy facilities, military command and communication centers."

Russian forces fired over 83 missiles at Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10, killing at least 10 and injuring 60 people all over the country.