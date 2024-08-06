Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Natural Disaster, Flood
Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks

by Daria Svitlyk August 6, 2024 3:23 PM 1 min read
Houses flooded in Dalnerechensk, Russia, after a local dam burst on Aug. 6, 2024. (Screenshot from a video published by the Civil Defense and Emergencies Service in Primorsky Krai)
A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in Russia in two weeks.

On July 26, a dam broke at the Kialimskoye water reservoir in the Karabash urban district of Russia's Chelyabinsk region.

In the Segezha district of Karelia, a dam on the White Sea-Baltic Canal burst on July 29, killing one person. The Khonkholoy dam in Buryatia broke due to floods on Aug. 4, causing water to wash away several bridges.

In April 2024, the Russian city of Orengurg was flooded after several rivers, including the Ural, burst from their banks, and the Orsk Dam collapsed. The water levels in the city rose 2 meters above the critical level, flooding 11,700 homes, according to the local authorities.

The victims of the Orenburg flood reported to Agence France-Presse the lack of response from the government and local authorities.

"No one is helping us," one resident said, according to the agency.

"No Emergency Situations Ministry, no one has ever come."

Deer and boar could roam forests in the Kakhovka reservoir in 5 years, head of national reserve says
A verdant green forest has sprouted in one of Ukraine’s most unlikely locations — the Kakhovka reservoir left nearly empty after Russia blew up its dam last year. Following the destruction of the dam on June 6 last year, nearly 20 cubic kilometers of water flooded Ukraine’s four southern
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Daria Svitlyk
Comments

Editors' Picks

