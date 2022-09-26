Russia's attacks kill 3 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 6 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed three civilians and injured 11 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, wounding six civilians and causing a fire at one of the agricultural enterprises, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia has fired 130 projectiles on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, wrecking 40 houses and leaving 3,000 families without electricity.

At night, Russians also shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging several residential buildings and social infrastructure, said Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev.