Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for Russia's proxies in Donetsk, said on April 11 that it made no sense to storm the well-fortified Ukrainian-controlled Azovstal plant in Mariupol because Russian troops would suffer heavy casualties.

"We should ask our chemical forces to find a way to smoke these moles out of their holes," he added, effectively calling for Russia to use chemical weapons against Ukrainians.