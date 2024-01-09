Russian official claims attack on Kursk Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed in Russia's Kursk Oblast as a result of an attack "from the Ukrainian side," Roman Starovoit, the region's governor, claimed on Jan. 9.

The report comes the same day as the authorities in neighboring Belgorod Oblast said they were preparing the evacuation of local children following an uptick in missile and drone strikes.

The woman was reportedly killed in the village of Gornal, which is situated less than one kilometer from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. According to Starovoit, two houses in the village were also damaged.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the purported strike.

According to a report by Russian news agency Interfax, Starovoit claimed on Jan. 9 that Kursk Oblast has been struck 1,906 times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, killing eight civilians.

In the first eight days of 2024, the region has been attacked 41 times, Starovoit claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.