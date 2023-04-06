Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 6, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

While no casualties were reported, the attacks caused damage.

Russian troops reportedly shelled the region near the border with Russia eight times. A total of 68 hits from artillery, mortars, and drones were recorded.

In the community of Seredyna-Buda, Russian attacks damaged a hangar, two tractors, a car, and a granary.

Russian forces also attacked the communities of Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, and Bilopillia.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.