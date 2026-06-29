Russian attacks kill 15, injure 118 across Ukraine, as casualties rise from morning strike on Dnipro

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 15 people and injured at least 118 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 29, as the death toll rose from a Russian morning attack on Dnipro.

The Air Force said Russia launched 108 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which it reported downing 82.

The morning Russian attack on the central-eastern city of Dnipro killed at least five people and injured 28, of whom four are in critical condition, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. The local authorities have not yet said what weapon Russian troops used to hit the city, located over 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the front lines.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were killed, and 34 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. The casualties include those killed and wounded in a morning Russian attack on a minibus, which led to two deaths and six injuries, including a child, according to Fedorov.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and 25 people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The two children wounded in a village south of Kharkiv are a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, the governor said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, at least two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack hit a gas station, injuring one of the workers there, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least seven people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 14 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.