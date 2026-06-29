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Russian attacks kill 15, injure 118 across Ukraine, as casualties rise from morning strike on Dnipro

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 15, injure 118 across Ukraine, as casualties rise from morning strike on Dnipro
A morning Russian attack on Dnipro killed at least four people and injured 28, the local authorities reported on June 29, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram) 

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 15 people and injured at least 118 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 29, as the death toll rose from a Russian morning attack on Dnipro.

The Air Force said Russia launched 108 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which it reported downing 82.

The morning Russian attack on the central-eastern city of Dnipro killed at least five people and injured 28, of whom four are in critical condition, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. The local authorities have not yet said what weapon Russian troops used to hit the city, located over 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the front lines.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were killed, and 34 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. The casualties include those killed and wounded in a morning Russian attack on a minibus, which led to two deaths and six injuries, including a child, according to Fedorov.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and 25 people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The two children wounded in a village south of Kharkiv are a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, the governor said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, at least two people were killed, and nine others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack hit a gas station, injuring one of the workers there, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least seven people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 14 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

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UkraineKharkiv OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesChernihiv OblastZaporizhzhia OblastRussian attackRussia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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