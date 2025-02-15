Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 12 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three and injured 12 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 15.

Russian forces launched 70 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 33 drones over Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 37 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia sends them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked the town of Preobrazhenka with glide bombs, killing a 50-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. Their bodies were retrieved from under rubble, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

A 74-year-old woman was also injured in the attack against Huliaipole as Russian forces struck the town with glide bombs.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the attack against the village of Novodmytrivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.