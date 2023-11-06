Russian attack on Kherson damages homes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple attacks on Kherson from the east bank of the Dnipro River during the night, the city's military administration head Roman Mrochko reported on Nov. 6.

Mrochko said that Russian troops targeted residential areas in the city's central district with a Kh-31 missile. A five-story apartment building and houses were damaged in the attack.

No information has been reported on casualties at the time of this writing.

The city lies on the Dnipro River, only a few kilometers from the Russian-occupied area of Kherson Oblast. It has been a regular target of Russian shelling since Ukrainian troops liberated the regional capital last fall.

An attack on Nov. 5 injured five residents of Kherson.