Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat January 21, 2024 11:14 PM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 24 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 21, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Svesa. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto two settlements. In total 96 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 26 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
