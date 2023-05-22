Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 22.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Officials recorded 80 strikes with mortars, grenade launchers, missiles, and artillery in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Velyka Pysarivka community wounded one person and damaged one house, a car, an outbuilding, and a fence.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.