Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 person

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 2:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 22.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Officials recorded 80 strikes with mortars, grenade launchers, missiles, and artillery in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Velyka Pysarivka community wounded one person and damaged one house, a car, an outbuilding, and a fence.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
