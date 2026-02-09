The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine's largest English-language publication is looking for a Russian reporter, covering Russian domestic and foreign affairs.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet, created in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence.

Today we're a team of 85 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's global voice and the world's window into Ukraine.

Russia Reporter

This position does not envision working from Russia. The Kyiv Independent is seeking a reporter with strong expertise in Russian politics, economy, business and social issues, based either in Ukraine (Kyiv office) or working remotely from a third country.

Responsibilities:

Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, and well-structured stories on Russia and Russian political developments relevant to Ukraine;

Monitoring and analyzing Russian political discourse, state institutions, key political actors, and major developments;

Explaining how political, social, and economic processes inside Russia affect Ukraine, the war, and regional security;

Developing and maintaining a network of sources, experts, and analysts covering Russia.

Requirements:

At least two years of relevant experience reporting on Russia, politics, or related fields;

Strong understanding of Russia's political system, media environment, and domestic dynamics;

Fluency in English and Russian (C1–C2 or native);

Ukrainian language proficiency is an advantage;

Ability to work independently and handle complex, sensitive topics responsibly;

Commitment to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Additional note:

Candidates who may not meet the formal requirements but possess strong, demonstrable expertise — including researchers, analysts, or subject-matter experts — are strongly encouraged to apply.

Note: It's a full-time position. Part-time or remote work is available upon agreement. Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.