Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list

by Dmytro Basmat July 16, 2024 7:39 AM 2 min read
The Russian national flag flies atop the Russian State Duma, the nation's lower house of parliament, July 14, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian government bill submitted on July 15 to the State Duma proposed broader criteria as to under which condition Russian citizens may be added to the country's list of terrorists and extremists.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined "hatred."

If enacted, the new measures would also include broad provisions for "hooliganism" motivated by political hatred to the criteria deemed as terrorist or extremist, in addition to undefined "other crimes."

According to the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the proposed bill would provide "significant leeway to designate people who have allegedly committed a wide array of crimes as terrorists and extremists."

The legislation, submitted to the country's lower chamber, notes that an individual must have committed the offense under the pretenses of "political, ideological, racial, national, or religious hatred."

Russia has been regularly  accused of arbitrarily jailing political opponents and dissidents accused of politically-motivated hatred.

According to the ISW, in seeking to control dissent, the Kremlin is "looking to change the mechanisms for adding people to the terrorist and extremist list in order to incentivize Russians to engage in self-censorship by tightening the Kremlin's control over criticism in Russian society, especially about Russia’s war in Ukraine."

The proposed legislation effectively increases the number of article under Russia's criminal code that an individual may be designated as a terrorist of extremist from 26 to 34 articles, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported.

Russia’s Supreme Court declares ‘LGBT movement’ an ‘extremist organization’
It is not clear what precisely the court means by the “international LGBT movement” and if the newly announced ban applies to any specific organizations or the entire LGBT community, including those who are not affiliated with any group.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

7:39 AM

6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
Editors' Picks

