The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, occupied Ukrainian territories, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol
Edit post

Russia plans to start exporting coal from occupied Donbas in October, proxy leader claims

by Kateryna Hodunova September 30, 2024 11:35 PM 2 min read
For illustrative purposes: A miner works at a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 9, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian company Donskoy Ugol Trading House is planning to start exporting coal from the occupied Donbas region through the port of Mariupol in October, the Russian state-controlled media outlet RBC reported on Sept. 30, citing Andey Chertkov, a Russian proxy leader operating in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has occupied Crimea and part of the eastern Donbas region since the start of its aggression in 2014.

The city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast came under siege by Russian forces between February and May 2022, leaving thousands dead and reducing Mariupol to rubble. According to authorities' rough estimates, at least 25,000 people could have been killed. The exact number remains unknown and could be much higher.

Donskoy Ugol Trading House's CEO, Oleg Knyazev, claimed that negotiations on coal supplies from the Donbas region are ongoing with potential buyers from China, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Malaysia.

Exports could pass through the ports of Russian-occupied Mariupol, Russian cities Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, and by rail through Azerbaijan and Iran, RBC said, citing its undisclosed source familiar with the company's plans.

Donskoy Ugol Trading House was founded in 2020 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. From 2020 to 2023, Vitaliy Donchenko and Aleksandr Maslyuk owned the company. They were sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021.

In 2024, Donskoy Ugol Trading House leased 10 coal mines from Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast. Some of these mines previously belonged to the Ukrainian metallurgical company Metinvest, controlled by Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

Ukrainian drones are burning Russia’s oil refineries, but not its economy
Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian oil refineries are trying to achieve what Western sanctions couldn’t: grinding down what fuels Russia’s war machine and the backbone of its economy in an echo of the Allies’ oil bombing campaign on German assets in World War II. Since the start
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:42 AM

Ukraine's new FM arrives in Hungary, holds talks with Szijjarto.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto are expected to discuss the development of "good neighborly relations," the implementation of joint projects, including protection of the rights of national minorities, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO among other topics.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.