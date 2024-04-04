Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, SBU, Disinformation, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Edit post

SBU: Russian information operations seek to discredit Ukraine's top officials, military

by Martin Fornusek April 4, 2024 2:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi at a flag-raising ceremony at the Memorial to the Defenders of the Bucha Community in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on March 31, 2024, the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian intelligence services have launched a "huge number" of disinformation and psychological operations against Ukraine's top government and military officials, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) cybersecurity chief Illia Vitiuk said in an interview with Ukrinform published on April 4.

Ukraine's security services have previously identified such operations conducted by Moscow to undermine the Ukrainian leadership, namely the "Maidan-3" campaign that was reported on in November.

"There was a month when, according to our calculations, Russia launched more than a thousand different information attacks on various platforms," Vitiuk said.

When Valerii Zaluzhnyi was still Ukraine's commander-in-chief, there were many disinformation attacks and attempts to break into his accounts, the SBU official noted.

As soon as Oleksandr Syrskyi replaced Zaluzhnyi, the SBU discovered and blocked dozens of fake pages passing as the new commander's accounts.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The SBU cybersecurity chief also said that the security service itself is also being regularly targeted, and Russia is preparing an information campaign against Vitiuk personally.

Vitiuk explained that Russia often seeks to plant false information about Ukrainian officials, for example, about their families or property, which is then unknowingly used by Ukrainian activists and employed to discredit said officials.

Russia learned to take "5% of facts and dilute it with 95% of misinterpretation and manipulation," Vitiuk commented.

The Washington Post reported in February that the Kremlin established a task force designed to undermine President Volodymyr Zelensky and drive a wedge between the Ukrainian population and its leadership.

Washington Post: Russia conducts disinformation campaign to undermine Zelensky
The materials have also revealed the Kremlin’s frustration with the lack of success, as opinion polls show that the Ukrainian society remains united and supportive of the leadership amid the ongoing full-scale war with Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.