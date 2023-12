This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck three communities in the Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on Nov. 12, firing more than 50 times at the towns and villages, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

Residential buildings were damaged in the attacks, Reznichenko said.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.