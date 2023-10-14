Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Black Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexey Kopaygorodsky, the mayor of the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, claimed on Oct. 14 that local air defenses shot down two drones over the sea in the morning.

There were no casualties or damages in the city, according to Kopaygorodsky.

The pro-Kremlin Russian Telegram channel Mash published a video allegedly showing the work of air defense over Adler, Sochi’s southernmost district. Mash cited Adler residents saying they heard five or six explosions, followed by power outages in some houses.

Kopaygorodsky, however, didn't mention anything about electricity cut-offs resulting from the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the drone attack, saying that two targets were downed near the Black Sea coast of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, where Sochi is located.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Reports of drone strikes within Russia have increased in recent weeks. Moscow usually blames Ukraine for such attacks, while Kyiv rarely takes responsibility.

On Oct. 4, Ukrainian drones hit a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system near Belgorod, according to Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU.)