Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Black Sea

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2023 10:00 AM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video published by the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash on Oct. 14, 2023, allegedly shows the work of air defense downing two drones over the Black Sea near the coast of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexey Kopaygorodsky, the mayor of the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, claimed on Oct. 14 that local air defenses shot down two drones over the sea in the morning.

There were no casualties or damages in the city, according to Kopaygorodsky.

The pro-Kremlin Russian Telegram channel Mash published a video allegedly showing the work of air defense over Adler, Sochi’s southernmost district. Mash cited Adler residents saying they heard five or six explosions, followed by power outages in some houses.

Kopaygorodsky, however, didn't mention anything about electricity cut-offs resulting from the attack.

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the drone attack, saying that two targets were downed near the Black Sea coast of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, where Sochi is located.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Reports of drone strikes within Russia have increased in recent weeks. Moscow usually blames Ukraine for such attacks, while Kyiv rarely takes responsibility.

On Oct. 4, Ukrainian drones hit a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system near Belgorod, according to Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU.)

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
