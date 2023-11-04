Russia claims 4 Ukrainian drones downed overnight on Nov. 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed it had downed four Ukrainian drones over Kursk and Belgorod regions on Nov. 4, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while Belgorod Oblast borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely comments on the reports.