Russia bombs itself with 'smart bomb,' Astra reports

Russia dropped a “smart bomb” on itself in Belgorod Oblast, the Astra Telegram channel reported on Jan 26.



The bomb, a UMPB-250, was found in a village in the Russian region but there were no casualties or damage. The UMPB-250 uses the same warhead as a Soviet-era FAB-250 but is designed to be “smart” and “glide” with a navigation module integrated with steering, antennas, and a turbojet power unit.



Russia has frequently dropped bombs on its territory or the occupied territories in Ukraine. ASTRA counted 165 self-inflicted FAB bombs in 2024 as well as 13 this year.



Moscow alters and upgrades its Soviet-era bombs to overcome Ukraine’s defenses and increase accuracy. It uses glide bombs, particularly in relentless attacks on Kharkiv Oblast next to the Belgorod Oblast border, which are FAB weapons upgraded with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK), allowing it to glide to its target.



Russian forces are also improving the electronic systems for satellite navigation. The bombs are often equipped with Kometa antennas to stabilize communication signals and are more impervious to electronic warfare interference.