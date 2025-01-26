paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, Bomb, War
Edit post

Russia bombs itself with 'smart bomb,' Astra reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2025 1:36 PM 1 min read
The Russian Su-34 bomber aircraft and FAB-500 bombs equipped with high-precision guidance on March 18, 2024. (Russian Defense Ministry / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia dropped a “smart bomb” on itself in Belgorod Oblast, the Astra Telegram channel reported on Jan 26.

The bomb, a UMPB-250, was found in a village in the Russian region but there were no casualties or damage. The UMPB-250 uses the same warhead as a Soviet-era FAB-250 but is designed to be “smart” and “glide” with a navigation module integrated with steering, antennas, and a turbojet power unit.

Russia has frequently dropped bombs on its territory or the occupied territories in Ukraine. ASTRA counted 165 self-inflicted FAB bombs in 2024 as well as 13 this year.

Moscow alters and upgrades its Soviet-era bombs to overcome Ukraine’s defenses and increase accuracy. It uses glide bombs, particularly in relentless attacks on Kharkiv Oblast next to the Belgorod Oblast border, which are FAB weapons upgraded with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK), allowing it to glide to its target.

Russian forces are also improving the electronic systems for satellite navigation. The bombs are often equipped with Kometa antennas to stabilize communication signals and are more impervious to electronic warfare interference.

Russia launches four drone strikes in Kharkiv during day
Russia targeted the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.