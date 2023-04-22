Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with guided bomb overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

A guided bomb launched from the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet exploded at around 1:35 a.m. in the area of Orlykivka, a village in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Operational Command “North” reported on April 22.

There have been no casualties, according to the military.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs are the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances. They are launched from beyond the effective ranges of Ukrainian air defenses, and as of now, Ukraine has little to no instruments to counter them.

Earlier in April, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine.

Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets, Ihnat said.

He added that the guided aircraft bombs do not have very efficient navigation, thereby posing a significant threat to civilian infrastructure and populations.

"This poses a threat to us, and it is imperative that we respond to it urgently," Ihnat said.