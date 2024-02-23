Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 23 targeting five communities, the regional administration reported. The Ukrianian military recorded at least 148 explosions in the area.

The Russian military fired at the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Russian forces also launched at least 12 unguided rockets against the region and dropped 14 mines onto the town of Khotin and surrounding areas. No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, as well as nearby settlements experienced the most intense attacks with 45 explosions reported.

No damages were reported in Bilopillia or other communities, according to the military administration.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.