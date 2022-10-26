Reznikov: Kyiv to eventually obtain Western tanks, fighter planes.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is optimistic about the West sending more weapons to Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 26. He said many of the items once considered off-limits, including drones, rockets and artillery, have eventually made it to Ukraine.

"I get a clear signal from all sides that, no matter what, the countries will support Ukraine until the end of this war, and I'm sure that the end of this war will mean victory for Ukraine," Reznikov said.

He also said that Western countries had "a combat testing field" in Ukraine during this war.

Reznikov suggested forming joint ventures with Poland, the U.K. and Germany to develop weapons built in Ukraine, focusing on air defense systems.