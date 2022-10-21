Belarus Weekly: Minsk to welcome 9,000 Russian troops, as covert mobilization is ongoing in Belarus

'Belarus under occupation' banner is seen during a rally of solidarity with Belarus in Krakow, Poland, on Oct. 2, 2022. (Getty Images)

Belarus to welcome 9,000 Russian troops. Meanwhile, a covert mobilization is ongoing in Belarus.

Belarus' dictator Alexander Lukashenko warns of a so-called "increased risk of terrorist threats" in Belarus, as authorities give contradicting statements about an alleged "counter-terrorist regime" in the country.

Ukraine is considering abolishing Kyiv's visa-free regime with Minsk amid Belarus' continued support of Russia's full-scale war.

Minsk's financial situation continues to deteriorate, as the World Bank labels Belarusian loans as "nonperforming." Belarus has $68 million in overdue payments.

Lukashenko's anticipated amnesty law, which he claimed would free some political prisoners, falls flat. Belarusian authorities continue to give out harsh sentences to those who oppose the regime.



Russian troops, military equipment arrive in Belarus as part of joint regional military command

Belarus' Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 16 that the joint regional military command would have around 9,000 Russian troops.

On Oct. 15, Belarus' Defense Ministry announced the arrival of the first group of Russian servicemen to Belarus after the Oct. 10 announcement. Around 170 Russian tanks, up to 100 artillery, and 200 combat vehicles are also expected to arrive.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry's official Valery Revenko claimed that the decision to create a joint regional military command alongside Russia is "solely to strengthen the defense of (Belarus') borders."

The command primarily consists of the Belarusian army but receives the support of Russian troops, Lukashenko said. He added that around 70,000 Belarusian soldiers would join the force. Belarus doesn't have that many soldiers.

The news comes amid heightened threats of potential attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Experts say that the out-of-practice Belarusian army likely wouldn't significantly impact the war, but the growing Putin-Lukashenko ties have reignited concerns.