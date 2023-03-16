Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko visits China as tensions mount

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 1, 2023. (PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Two explosions rocked Machulishchy airfield near Minsk on Feb. 26, destroying a Russian A-50 warning and control aircraft.

Belarus ups border security after explosions.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pays a state visit to Beijing, claiming that “not a single issue in the world can be resolved without China.”

Prosecutors order extensive prison sentences for several Belarusian opposition members, including exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Lukashenko responds to a leaked document alleging that the Kremlin plans to take over Belarus by 2030.

Ukraine announces its withdrawal from several agreements on border checkpoints with Russia and Belarus amid Minsk’s ongoing role as a co-belligerent in Moscow’s full-scale war.

The number of Belarusians seeking refuge in the European Union hits a record high in 2022.

Lithuania seizes over 3,000 tonnes of sanctioned Belarusian fertilizers worth over $2.1 million.

Russian aircraft heavily damaged by explosions in Belarus

A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft was heavily damaged as a result of the Feb. 26 explosion at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk, Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of BYPOL, reported on Feb. 26.

BYPOL, an initiative of exiled Belarusian law enforcement, claimed to have used drones to hit the Machulishchy airfield.

According to Azarau, the operation had been planned for several months.

Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons, reported that residents heard several explosions in the area at around 8:30-9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The radar system of the Soviet-built A-50 can simultaneously track up to 150 targets at a distance of up to 230 kilometers or large targets such as ships at a distance of up to 400 kilometers.

After the explosions, Belarus border guards have increased their checks of people leaving the country.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Feb. 28 that the loss of the aircraft will “likely leave six operational A-50s in service, further constraining Russian air operations.”

Neither Belarusian authorities nor the Kremlin have made official statements regarding the incident. However, Lukashenko did convene a meeting of the country’s security officials for an undisclosed reason.

According to human rights watchdog Viasna, Belarusian authorities temporarily detained six Belarusians in the aftermath of the incident but have since released them.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the attack is “good news” for Ukraine, as the aircraft conducts frequent reconnaissance operations over Ukrainian territory.

Ihnat added that he believes Belarusian anti-regime activists conducted the attack.

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, anti-regime groups have been active in Belarus, sabotaging military, cyber, and transport infrastructure.

Lukashenko visits China as tensions mount Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on March 1 as part of his three-day trip to Beijing. "Today, not a single issue in the world can be resolved without China," Lukashenko told China's state news agency Xinhua before his visit. Lukashenko and Xi have issued a joint statement urging for a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations about a political settlement of the war. "Relevant countries should stop politicizing and using the world economy as their tool, and take measures that truly advance a ceasefire and stop the war and resolve the crisis peacefully," Xi said, referring to the U.S. and allies, as quoted by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The visit comes amid concerns over China's potential provision of lethal aid to Russia and a 12-point "peace proposal" detailing Beijing's stance on achieving a "political settlement" to resolve Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed China's proposal, noting that it would likely only work in Russia's favor. In September, Minsk and Beijing agreed to upgrade their "all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership" amid the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended. Lukashenko on alleged Russian plans to take over Belarus by 2030: 'There might have been such a document' Lukashenko has reacted to a document featured in a joint investigation by the Kyiv Independent and a group of U.S. and European media outlets, which allegedly details Russia's plans to subjugate Belarus and dismantle its independence. Speaking to state-controlled media at a sporting event on Feb. 25, Lukashenko said the document "might have been" written three years ago, as Moscow and Minsk discussed the formation of integration roadmaps at the time. According to the document, by 2030, Belarus will be made to have a single currency and tax system with Russia, and its media space would be under Russian control. The Belarusian army would have to comply with Russian regulations, while all key military production would be transferred from Belarus to Russia. Representatives of one Western intelligence service, who spoke anonymously, alleged that the two-part document was created in 2021 by the Kremlin's Cross-Border Cooperation Directorate. "There were different points of view," Lukashenko said, adding that he sees Belarus as an "independent and sovereign state." He claimed that the cross-border investigation aims to divide Belarus and Russia.