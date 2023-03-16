Belarus Weekly: Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

Soldiers stand by a tank at the Belaya Luzha training center outside the town of Zhodino in the Minsk region on Feb. 17, 2023. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet near Moscow to discuss further cooperation as Minsk prepares to produce Russian military aircraft.

Meanwhile, a leaked document revealed that the Kremlin plans to take over Belarus by 2023, according to a joint investigation by the Kyiv Independent.

Over 30 countries, including France, urge the International Olympic Committee to continue its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Minsk expels three Polish diplomats amid growing tensions with Warsaw and more border crossing closures.

Belarus' parliament approves a second reading for a bill that would authorize capital punishment for high treason.

At the 2023 Munich Security Conference, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reiterates the importance of a democratic Belarus for regional security.

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

A group of U.S. and European media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, has obtained a 17-page document allegedly detailing Russia's plans to subjugate Belarus and dismantle its independence.

The document details Russia's future steps to take full control of Belarusian political, economic, and military spheres by the end of the decade.

According to the document, by 2030, Belarus should have a single currency and tax system with Russia, and its media space must be under Russian control. The Belarusian army must comply with Russian regulations, while all key military production must be transferred from Belarus to Russia.

According to representatives of one Western intelligence service, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the two-part document is the joint effort of several agencies: Russia's domestic, foreign, and military intelligence services worked on the draft strategy presented in the leaked files.

The source alleges that the document was created in 2021 by the Kremlin's Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation. According to the leaked document, Russia's end goal is to finalize the merger of Russia and Belarus into a Moscow-run Union State by 2030.

Putin, Lukashenko meet in Russia to discuss further cooperation

A week prior to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow in Russia.

Their discussion reportedly focused on "economic, military, and political issues." Putin claimed bilateral trade between Russia and Belarus hit over $43 billion in 2022, and Lukashenko said Minsk has completely fulfilled its defense and security agreements with Moscow.

Lukashenko added that Belarus is prepared to begin manufacturing Russian Su-25 aircraft, which he said have been effective in Ukraine.

While Lukashenko claimed that he does not intend to send Belarusian troops to Ukraine, he said on Feb. 16 that he would do so if "at least one (Ukrainian) soldier sets foot in Belarus to kill my people."

"If they (Ukraine) commit aggression against Belarus, the answer will be immediate… The war will acquire a completely different scale," he added.

Lukashenko also said he wants to host a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden to find a so-called "end" to the war.

Over 30 countries urge IOC to continue ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes competing in Olympics

Thirty-four countries have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to continue banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sports events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

The IOC said in January that it plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag, despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea to exclude them.

"We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as 'neutrals' – under the IOC's conditions of no identification with their country – when they are directly funded and supported by their states," a statement by the U.K. Culture, Media, and Sports Department said on Feb. 21.

"The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern," the statement said.

France, which will host the Olympics in 2024, is one of the signatories. The U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., Greece, and South Korea are also among the countries that signed the statement.

"We also note that Russia and Belarus have it in their own hands to pave the way for their athletes' full return to the international sports community, namely by ending the war they started."