Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, NATO, War, US
Edit post

Putin says West ‘ignored’ Russian security concerns in rare public remarks

by Asami Terajima February 1, 2022 11:46 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to journalists during his annual press conference in Moscow on Dec. 23, 2021. (kremlin.ru)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly addressed tensions surrounding Ukraine for the first time since December as he accused the U.S. of using Kyiv as a “tool” to pull Russia into an armed conflict over its neighboring country.

Putin said the U.S. and its allies have “ignored” Moscow’s top security demands while speaking at a joint news conference following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Feb. 1.

Russian president said that the West had not satisfied his demand for an uncontested sphere of influence in eastern Europe but said he was ready to continue dialogue on Ukraine.

Russia has amassed nearly 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, according to Ukraine's envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya. Russian troops and combat vehicles have also been moving to Ukraine’s neighbor Belarus for joint military drills, stirring up Western fears that Moscow could be planning an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The February drills will take place near Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

As tensions rise on the border, Putin said the Kremlin is studying the U.S. and NATO’s replies to Russia’s security demands that they received last week.

Putin’s comment comes after Russia made a list of security demands in December, which included its main demand – to halt any further eastward expansion of NATO and ban Ukraine from ever joining the alliance.

The U.S. and its allies have dismissed those demands as “non-starters,” urging Moscow to pull back its troops from Ukraine’s border. U.S. President Joe Biden, in a Jan. 31 White House speech, threatened Russia with “swift and severe consequences” if it chooses to further invade Ukraine.

The contents of the Western responses were not released, but U.S. and NATO leaders made it clear that they did not make any concessions on core Russian demands. The officials are also working out ways to display a united front over ways to punish Russia in the event of a full-scale military action.

Putin said that Moscow is still working on its “main answer” to the U.S. letter.

Putin claimed that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO poses "a major threat" to both his country and world peace. He argued that Western-allied Ukraine strengthened with NATO weapons could potentially launch a war against Russia to recapture Russian-occupied Crimea, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.

Putin said that it could lead to war between Russia and NATO.

None such plans were ever discussed by Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying on multiple occasions that Ukraine is set to find a diplomatic solution to end Russian ongoing occupation of Crimea and eastern Donbas.

Meanwhile, leaders from Britain, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Turkey have visited Ukraine or are planning to visit the country this week. Western leaders have been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts to avert further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Feb. 1, but he said afterward that his Russian counterpart did not give an indication to ratchet down tensions on the Ukrainian border.

A day prior, U.S. and Russia traded accusations during the UN Security Council meeting held in New York. The meeting on threats to international peace and security turned into a sharp confrontation with little result, as Russia actively denied responsibility for its war against Ukraine.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.