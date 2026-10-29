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Russian general charged in absentia for missile strike on museum dedicated to 18th century Ukrainian philosopher

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by Kate Tsurkan
Russian general charged in absentia for missile strike on museum dedicated to 18th century Ukrainian philosopher
Museum workers carry the sculpture of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda from the destroyed building of the Hryhoriy Skovoroda National Literary Memorial Museum, in Kharkiv Region, on May 7, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian lieutenant general has been charged in absentia with ordering the strike on the Kharkiv Oblast museum dedicated to 18th-century philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda, the Prosecutor General reported on Oct. 29.

On May 6, 2022, a Russian missile struck the museum, located in the village of Skovorodynivka, some 55 kilometers (about 35 miles) from the regional capital. The strike did not completely destroy the museum, but left it in serious disrepair.

According to the Prosecutor General, the Russian lieutenant general who ordered the attack is originally from the village of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast and commands Russia's 6th Guards Air and Air Defense Forces Army.

"The (lieutenant) general knew for certain that he was attacking not a military target but a monument of Ukrainian culture. Despite this, he gave the combat order to destroy it," the Prosecutor General wrote.

Skovoroda is considered one of the most influential philosophers in Ukrainian intellectual history. His written works are vital contributions to the Ukrainian Baroque and Enlightenment traditions. The building that housed the museum was once the estate where Skovoroda spent his final years and died in 1794.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's cultural heritage since the start of the full-scale war. As of September 2026, 2,161 cultural heritage sites and 2,665 cultural institutions in Ukraine had been damaged or destroyed, according to data collected by the Culture Ministry.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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