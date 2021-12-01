Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Politics
Edit post

Zelensky’s address to parliament: What you need to know

by Max Hunder December 1, 2021 9:20 AM 2 min read
(president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of Dec. 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his annual speech to Parliament. Here are the key points from his address:

Dialogue with Russia

Zelensky’s headline-grabbing statement was that Ukraine “cannot end the war (in the Donbas) without direct dialogue with Russia.”

The president said that Ukraine’s international partners have “all recognized” this, and are ready to support the country’s negotiations with Russia.

Up until now, Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia have been including third parties, such as France and Germany (Normandy Format) or OSCE (Trilateral Contact Group).

Iryna Gerashchenko, co-head of the 27-member European Solidarity faction, said that talks with Moscow are an “absolute capitulation,” while the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform - For Life faction welcomed the idea.

Zelensky’s call for talks comes a day before a crucial meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm. Russia’s recent troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders will be among the key topics discussed.

Russia currently has at least 93,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border. Western intelligence services have warned that a large-scale invasion may happen in late January or early February.

On Nov. 27, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German newspaper Die Welt that Russia’s military stance was “not a bluff.”

Dual citizenship bill

Zelensky announced that he will introduce a bill that would allow Ukrainians to hold dual citizenship.

“I know how important the question of dual citizenship is to Ukrainians living in the U.S., Canada, and the EU,” Zelensky told lawmakers.

Currently Ukraine doesn't recognize any other citizenships held by Ukrainian citizens.

According to the Ukrainian World Congress, a diaspora organization, there are approximately 20 million ethnic Ukrainians living outside the country.

Resource rents to pay for education

Zelensky also announced the introduction of a bill that would create an “economic passport” for every Ukrainian child.

These “passports” would be equivalent to government bank accounts and would allow Ukrainian children to yearly receive 1% of proceeds from the use of land and extraction of natural resources. The account holders would then be able to spend these funds on their higher education. Only Ukrainians born after Jan. 1, 2020 would be eligible.

The bill follows the passage of the so-called “anti-Akhmetov law” by parliament on Nov. 30. It changes how companies pay rent for mining iron ore. Instead of rent being based on the cost of production, it would be now tied to iron ore prices on international markets. As a result, iron ore producers will pay more money to the budget. Metinvest, owned by oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is Ukraine’s largest iron ore producer.

However, international iron ore prices have been in a steep crash since July, dropping from $227 to $100 per ton, due to decreasing demand from China, meaning a lesser rent fee for iron ore producers than initially expected.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story erroneously said that Ukraine’s Constitution “forbids Ukrainian citizens to hold any other passport.” In fact, Ukraine doesn’t recognize other citizenships of its citizens, but doesn’t “forbid” them. We thank our readers who pointed out this legal distinction.

Max Hunder
Max Hunder
Business reporter, editor
Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.