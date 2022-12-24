Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Roman Ratushnyi

"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

For this week’s bonus episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," we’re speaking more about Roman Ratushnyi, the Ukrainian activist who fought to preserve Kyiv’s green spaces, and was tragically killed by Russian soldiers earlier this year after joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We hear from two of Roman’s close friends: Arthur Kharytonov, the President of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine, and Maryna Khromykh, an Executive Director of DEJURE Foundation. Arthur and Maryna discuss activism, Roman’s legacy, and the future of Ukraine’s civil society.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.