Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Podcasts

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Roman Ratushnyi

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiDecember 8, 2022 2:27 pm
Share

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Bonus Ep: Roman Ratushnyi"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

For this week’s bonus episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," we’re speaking more about Roman Ratushnyi, the Ukrainian activist who fought to preserve Kyiv’s green spaces, and was tragically killed by Russian soldiers earlier this year after joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

We hear from two of Roman’s close friends: Arthur Kharytonov, the President of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine, and Maryna Khromykh, an Executive Director of DEJURE Foundation. Arthur and Maryna discuss activism, Roman’s legacy, and the future of Ukraine’s civil society. 

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war, Roman Ratushnyi
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK