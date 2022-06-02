Did the War End? Ep. 1: Introduction

“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

The early hours of Feb. 24, 2022 were not something any Ukrainian could have imagined. It was a very regular night. Then, millions of people across the country woke up to the sounds of explosions, as Russia began its full-scale attack on Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv.

In this episode of our podcast “Did the War End?” the hosts Anastasiia Lapatina, Catarina Buchatskiy, and Agatha Gorski discuss how they learned that their country was under attack, how they reacted, and what it feels like to look back at the start of Russia’s war three months into it. They also interview Olga Rudenko, the chief editor of the Kyiv Independent, and Anna Myroniuk, the Kyiv Independent’s head of investigations, about the decisions they had to make that night.

