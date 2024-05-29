Skip to content
PM Tusk says Poland will create buffer zone at Belarusian border following attack on border guard

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 1:09 PM 2 min read
Polish border guards near the new fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel on June 30, 2022, in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Poland plans to create a 200-meter buffer zone at the border with Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on May 29.

The announcement came after a Polish soldier was left in critical condition after being stabbed through the border fence with a makeshift spear the previous day. The attack was reportedly carried out by a migrant who was attempting to illegally cross the border.

It was not the first violent incident at the border.

Tusk said that a decision on the buffer zone, which was previously implemented under the previous government in 2021, would be made at "the beginning of next week."

Following the full-scale invasion, Poland's relations with Russian ally Belarus have deteriorated. Warsaw has also long accused Belarus of deliberately pushing migrants into Poland in order to pressure the EU over sanctions, a charge Belarus has denied.

Tusk announced earlier in May that Poland plans to invest 10 billion zlotys ($2.55 billion) in strengthening its borders with Russia and Belarus to deter potential aggression.

The prime minister first mentioned his plans to fortify Poland's entire eastern border with Belarus due to a growing "hybrid war" and illegal migration on May 11.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.