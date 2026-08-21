The Kyiv Independent is looking to fill a Performance Marketing Manager position within the Performance Marketing team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today, the team consists of around 90 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and the world's window into Ukraine.

The Role

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Performance Marketing Manager to join our growing Marketing team. This is a great opportunity for an early-career marketer looking to grow their paid advertising skills within an impactful, fast-paced newsroom. You will support the execution of paid campaigns that drive membership signups, e-commerce sales, newsletter subscriptions, and other projects. The ideal candidate is hands-on, eager to learn, and comfortable working with data to optimize campaign performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Paid Advertising Campaign Management:

Support the setup, execution, and day-to-day management of paid advertising campaigns, primarily on Meta and Google Ads.

Assist with campaign components including audience targeting, creative and copy implementation, and ongoing performance monitoring.

Run A/B tests on ad copy and creatives under the guidance of the Senior Performance Marketing Manager.

Help monitor paid advertising budgets and flag any pacing or spend issues.

Reporting and Analysis:

Track key performance indicators (KPIs) across campaigns and compile regular performance reports.

Support weekly and monthly reporting for the marketing team, highlighting notable trends and results.

Use Google Analytics to monitor website traffic and user behavior from paid channels.

Collaboration:

Work closely with the Senior Performance Marketing Manager to execute campaigns aimed at membership/donation, e-commerce, and newsletter growth.

Coordinate with the Digital Marketing and Audience Development teams to ensure paid campaigns are aligned with broader marketing efforts.

Liaise with editorial and growth teams to implement ad creatives and messaging.

Growth and Innovation:

Stay current on best practices and platform updates across paid advertising channels.

Support testing of new channels and campaign approaches.

Contribute ideas to improve campaign efficiency and performance.

Candidate Requirements and Criteria:

Experience:

1-2 years of hands-on experience in paid advertising, or performance marketing roles.

A proven record of contributing to successful paid advertising campaigns.

Experience with Meta Ads and Google Ads required.

Experience with LinkedIn Ads and/or Reddit Ads is a plus.

Experience in the media, news, or e-commerce industry is a plus but not essential.

Skills and Knowledge:

Technical Skills:

Strong proficiency with Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager.

Solid understanding of Google Analytics for tracking and reporting.

Understanding of A/B testing methodologies.

Understanding of core performance marketing metrics (CTR, CPA, ROAS, etc.).

Analytical Skills:

Comfortable working with campaign data to identify trends and opportunities.

Ability to compile clear, organized performance reports.

Soft Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

A proactive, detail-oriented attitude with a willingness to learn.

Good organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks.

A collaborative team player who works well in a fast-paced environment.

Personal Attributes:

A genuine interest in the mission of the Kyiv Independent and independent journalism.

A curious, analytical mindset with an interest in digital advertising.

Ability to take direction and grow into greater ownership over time.

What We Offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Mental health support program for full-time employees

It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview. Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

