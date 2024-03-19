Skip to content
Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 8:28 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the Pentagon, May 15, 2023.(U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force Staff)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General on March 19 announced that it had launched a website to track U.S. military and other assistance to Ukraine.

The website called "Oversight Ukraine" was created as U.S. aid to Kyiv remains stalled. While the Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Kyiv, the package still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Ukraine faces an ongoing ammunition shortage, with the country being in dire need of shells and missiles.

The website focuses on U.S. government effort to supervise security, economic, humanitarian, and other aid to Ukraine from Washington, the office's statement reads. It also contains the information on the work of more than 20 U.S. oversight agencies, which ensure that assistance to Kyiv is used as intended, The Hill reported.

“Ukraine oversight is our number one priority, and we are excited this tool is in place to help keep American taxpayers informed,” Diana R. Shaw, acting inspector general for the Department of State, said.

Congress has approved about $113 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to estimates by the U.S. State Department Office of Inspector. On March 12, the U.S. pledged a defense aid package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine worth $300 million, the first since December.

The website also provides contact information to report any allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement related to U.S. aid to Ukraine.

U.S. inspectors have already arrived to Ukraine several times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The most recent visit for meetings with Ukrainian officials was on Jan. 29.

In November 2023, U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said the inspections have not uncovered any cases of military aid theft in Ukraine.

The U.S. Defense Department Inspector General's Office said on Jan. 10 that Washington had improved its military aid tracking systems but had failed to track over $1 billion in weapons as of June 2023.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
