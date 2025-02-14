Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Ukrainian POWs, Prisoners of war
Edit post

Over 150 Ukrainian war prisoners may be held in Chechnya, Kyiv says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 14, 2025 9:06 PM 2 min read
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (L) attends a meeting with Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow, Russia, on Jun. 28, 2023. (Kadyrov's Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) may be held in Chechnya, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Feb. 14.

Ukraine has documented over 100 cases of Russia summarily executing Ukrainian POWs since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets clarified that the actual number is likely much higher since it is difficult to document Russian war crimes without supporting evidence, such as videos of the executions.

Some 36 Ukrainian POWs are being sought and may be in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, according to the headquarters.

The Red Cross International Committee has not confirmed that there are any Ukrainians in captivity in Chechnya. The headquarters are also not aware of any visits by the humanitarian organization to Ukrainian POWs in Chechnya, as reported by RFE/RL.

Ukrainian soldiers are captured in different sectors of the frontline, and then they are transferred to Chechnya, the headquarters said.

"As in other places of detention on the territory of the aggressor state and the Ukrainian occupied territories, the norms of humanitarian law and the requirements of the Third Geneva Convention related to the treatment of POWs are not observed," the organization said.

"(Chechen dictator Ramzan) Kadyrov's regime uses prisoners as human shields for military facilities, as well as a lever to lift sanctions against members of the Kadyrov family."

Ukraine has not received any requests from Chechnya for the exchange of POWs, the headquarters added.

In 2024, 1,358 Ukrainians were released, and since the beginning of the all-out war, 3,956 Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year's address.

How Kadyrov became so powerful, and why Chechnya remains vital for survival of Putin’s regime
In December 1994, Russian troops launched a brutal and eventually unsuccessful military campaign against Chechen rebels, effectively beginning the First Chechen War. Thirty years later and two wars since, Chechnya, under strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, has become a key pillar of Russian President Vladimi…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:40 PM
Video

NATO member turning pro-Russia? Inside Slovakia’s political turmoil.

Slovakia, a landlocked country on Ukraine’s western border, is undergoing a dramatic political shift under Prime Minister Robert Fico. As Fico meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and cracks down on opposition voices at home, protests are erupting across the country. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets, fearing that their democracy is at risk.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.