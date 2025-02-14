Over 150 Ukrainian war prisoners may be held in Chechnya, Kyiv says

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) may be held in Chechnya, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Feb. 14.

Ukraine has documented over 100 cases of Russia summarily executing Ukrainian POWs since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets clarified that the actual number is likely much higher since it is difficult to document Russian war crimes without supporting evidence, such as videos of the executions.

Some 36 Ukrainian POWs are being sought and may be in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, according to the headquarters.

The Red Cross International Committee has not confirmed that there are any Ukrainians in captivity in Chechnya. The headquarters are also not aware of any visits by the humanitarian organization to Ukrainian POWs in Chechnya, as reported by RFE/RL.

Ukrainian soldiers are captured in different sectors of the frontline, and then they are transferred to Chechnya, the headquarters said.

"As in other places of detention on the territory of the aggressor state and the Ukrainian occupied territories, the norms of humanitarian law and the requirements of the Third Geneva Convention related to the treatment of POWs are not observed," the organization said.

"(Chechen dictator Ramzan) Kadyrov's regime uses prisoners as human shields for military facilities, as well as a lever to lift sanctions against members of the Kadyrov family."

Ukraine has not received any requests from Chechnya for the exchange of POWs, the headquarters added.

In 2024, 1,358 Ukrainians were released, and since the beginning of the all-out war, 3,956 Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year's address.