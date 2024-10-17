Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Opinion: Trading territories means trading people

To freeze the war by conceding territory is to freeze the suffering of those living under Russian occupation.

October 17, 2024 6:08 PM 5 min read
POKROVSK, UKRAINE - AUGUST 22: Dasha, 6 cries as she hugs her mother, as she prepares to leave her grandfather Ilya behind, before the departure of an evacuation train on August 22nd 2024, in Pokrovsk Region, Ukraine. Ilya said he planned to meet the family in the west of Ukraine but was going to drive by car. People living in Pokrovsk have boarded an evacuation train on 22nd August 2024 as Russian troop advance towards the strategically important city in Ukraine's Donetsk region. (Photos by Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Opinion, Russian occupation, occupied Ukrainian territories, Ukraine, Propaganda, War, War crimes

To freeze the war by conceding territory is to freeze the suffering of those living under Russian occupation.

October 17, 2024 6:08 PM 5 min read
Danylo Mokryk
Danylo Mokryk
Reporter at the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit
This audio is created with AI assistance

The following opinion piece accompanies the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit's newly released documentary, "Shadows Across the River." Watch the documentary  by clicking here.

“Let Russia retain control over occupied Ukrainian territories to finally freeze this war!” This refrain, repeated in media and political discourse worldwide, has become a popular "peace plan" for Russia’s war against Ukraine. Yet, one crucial question is rarely asked: What would this formula mean for Ukrainians living under Russian occupation?

Perhaps this question is overlooked because some assume life in these occupied regions has normalized, that people have adapted, and that everything is fine. This impression is precisely what Russian propaganda works to promote while barring independent observers, journalists, and law enforcement from accessing these territories. The truth remains obscured, buried under Russian state media’s portrayal of control and calm.

Opinion: Documenting war ethically means going beyond capturing suffering
When a country goes through a war, documentarians often feel empowered to capture reality with the aim of creatively reflecting the pain on both a national and personal level. As the history of documentary cinema shows, such conditions can be the birthplace of groundbreaking films that shape the gen…
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Vseliubska

However, glimpses of the truth sometimes slip through – even from Russian media and officials. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, let slip the grim reality in an interview in February. When asked what should be done with Ukrainians waiting for their land’s liberation by the Ukrainian army, he said:

“If these people are harming Russia, they must be exposed and punished. We should send them to Siberia for re-education.”

These words not only echo the repression of the Soviet era but openly admit to the systematic terror Russia now imposes on Ukrainian territories under its control.

This terror is ongoing and pervasive, yet it remains difficult to document – not only because access is restricted but because fear silences those who manage to escape. Even those who flee occupation (a dwindling number) are often afraid to speak out, fearing for the safety of relatives and friends still trapped under Russian rule. Many survivors say, “We’ll tell everything when the area is liberated.”

"This terror is ongoing and pervasive, yet it remains difficult to document – not only because access is restricted but because fear silences those who manage to escape."

This doesn’t mean that information about Russian crimes never gets through. Reports of arrests, abductions, torture, and murders occasionally reach journalists and law enforcement. From time to time, a new atrocity comes to light – with names, dates, and brief accounts of what happened. But these fragments of information are sporadic and incomplete.

We’ve seen this before. In March 2022, northern Ukraine was occupied, and scattered reports of killings and other crimes trickled out from places like Bucha and Irpin. Only after the Russian forces retreated did the full scale of the systematic terror become shockingly clear.

For now, we can only catch glimpses through the iron curtain Russia has drawn over these territories. But persistence pays off. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit recently released a documentary, “Shadows Across the River,” detailing the terror in Hornostaivka, a town on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Our investigation uncovered widespread abductions, torture, and murders orchestrated by the Russian military commandant’s office in the town and nearby villages. We revealed a torture chamber in the former Ukrainian police station on Torhova Street, where likely hundreds of people were detained, many brought from towns miles away. We identified both victims and perpetrators.

Crucially, the atrocities in Hornostaivka didn’t end in 2022. The terror continued into 2023 and likely still does. Anyone can be a target: former Ukrainian soldiers, business owners whose properties Russian forces covet, or even someone greeting others in a shop with "Glory to Ukraine."

Our documentary focuses on Hornostaivka, but similar horrors are unfolding in other towns across Russian-controlled parts of Kherson Oblast and beyond.

An uninformed reader might wonder: if conditions are so terrifying, why don’t more people flee? Many have tried, but escape is fraught with danger.

First, Russian forces scrutinize anyone attempting to leave, and signs of pro-Ukrainian sentiment, far from facilitating departure, often lead to detention or torture, as we show in our film. Second, the elderly and the sick may be unable to make the journey, leaving their caregivers behind as well. Others choose to stay to protect their homes from Russian looters.

For many Ukrainians, occupation has become a trap. Their only hope lies in liberation.

Liberation is also the only path to truth and justice. Only then can we fully uncover the scale of terror and document it properly, just as we did after the liberation of Bucha in 2022 and Izium six months later. Once free, crime scenes and evidence will surface, survivors will speak, and the land itself will testify.

Opinion: The Russian opposition needs to stop blaming Putin and start confronting Russia’s violent imperial legacy
“What’s the point of a world without Russia in it?” asked a well-known politician, now a wanted war criminal, back in 2018. A less prominent Russian figure echoed this sentiment in 2024, though less threateningly, when he remarked, “The disintegration of Russia would be a catastrophe, not only for
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan

"Liberation is also the only path to truth and justice. Only then can we fully uncover the scale of terror and document it properly..."

In one of our earlier documentaries examining the genocidal nature of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Johns Hopkins University scholar Eugene Finkel predicted:

“We know about Izium, Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin, and Kherson because those places were liberated. I’m absolutely convinced that when the Ukrainian army reaches places like Melitopol, we will see mass graves and evidence of mass murder. We just don’t have access to those places yet.”

This access will come only when Ukrainian territories are freed from Russian control. Any so-called "peace plan" that leaves them under Russia’s grip will only entrench the terror, conceal it beneath propaganda, and render justice impossible.

This is not an abstract issue; it’s about the lives of real people. To leave them under Russian control is to condemn them to countless tragedies, burying them under the guise of "peace."

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Sign up for our newsletter
Danylo Mokryk
Danylo Mokryk
Reporter at the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit
Danylo Mokryk is a reporter with the War Crimes Investigations Unit of the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as an investigative journalist with Bihus.Info. His 2022 investigation into Russian acts of genocide in Ukraine won the “Honor of the Profession” Ukrainian journalism award. The same year, his investigation into deliberate killings of Ukrainian children by Russian soldiers was short-listed for the MezhyhiryaFest Investigative Journalism Award. Before the full-scale Russian invasion, he had won several awards and nominations for his investigations of corruption in Ukraine.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.