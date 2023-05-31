Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky appoints controversial official as governor of Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2023 6:48 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and the newly-appointed Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper attend a meeting during Zelensky's visit to Odesa on May 31, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing a controversial official, Kyiv's Chief Prosecutor Oleh Kiper as the new governor of Odesa Oblast on May 30.

Maksym Marchenko, a colonel in the Ukrainian military, served as the governor of Odesa Oblast from March 2022-2023 until he was dismissed from his position by a presidential decree. Boris Voloshenkov has been serving as acting governor since then.

Schemes, an investigative project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, wrote on Feb. 2, 2023, that Kiper had spent a 10-day trip abroad during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to Schemes, Kiper crossed the Polish border on Dec. 29, 2022, and returned to Ukraine on Jan. 8, 2023.

Kiper confirmed to journalists that he'd gone abroad for "family-related circumstances" but refused to specify which country he'd visited, only saying that it was neither "festive" nor a "vacation."

"All documents related to the right to travel abroad were submitted to the competent authorities for consideration and after their study and clarification of the grounds, they granted the appropriate permission," Kiper said, as quoted by Schemes journalists.

According to Kiper, he would not specify which country he'd visited because it was a matter of safety for his wife, who renounced her Russian citizenship in July 2022.

"For the sake of her safety, I would not like to publicly announce in which country she lives with our child," Kiper added.

However, Schemes journalists wrote at the time of publication that the Russian passport of Kiper's wife was still valid. When asked about this, Kiper replied that "these issues were handled by the Migration Service of Ukraine."

In his evening address on Jan. 23, Zelensky announced that Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council had banned state officials from leaving the country during martial law except for official business trips.

The announcement came after several scandals surfaced relating to state officials leaving the country, sometimes on vacation, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Drones hit Moscow as Kyiv undergoes 3rd attack in 24 hours
Key Developments on May 30: * 1 killed, 13 injured in overnight attack on Kyiv and surrounding region * Moscow witnesses rare drone attack * US, UK issue contradicting response to attacks on Moscow * Blinken announces future restrictions on technology found in Iranian drone * Italy, US to deli…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.