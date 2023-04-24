Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran to meet in Moscow

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 4:04 PM
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Croatian counterpart Mario Banozic (not seen) hold a joint press conference at Turkish National Defense Ministry, in Ankara, Turkiye on March 02, 2023. (Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran will meet in Moscow on April 25, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, as cited by state-run news agency Anadolu.

"Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible," Akar added.

According to the minister, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence heads met in Moscow in December last year and decided to continue the meetings.

"Later, views were exchanged on the participation of Iran in these meetings. This was approved by the relevant authorities," said Akar.

Ankara has repeatedly expressed wanting to facilitate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. For example, on Jan. 14, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey was "willing to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations" in Ukraine.

Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones that are used along with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Politico reported on April 12 that Russia and China were in "advanced secret talks" with Iran to supply the country with ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used to propel missiles.

Upcoming elections can change where Turkey stands on Russia’s war
As Turkey reels from an economic crisis and a devastating earthquake, its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faces the most nail-biting election since his Justice and Development Party (AKP) took power two decades ago. Erdogan has managed to hold on to power since he became the prime minister in 2003…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.